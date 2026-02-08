Since October, anyone who conceals an attack risks fines of up to CHF 100,000. (archive picture) Nicolas Armer/dpa

Switzerland has had a reporting obligation for cyber attacks for ten months - since then, numerous incidents have been registered at hospitals, banks and authorities.

A reporting obligation for cyber attacks on central institutions such as hospitals, banks or energy suppliers has been in force in Switzerland for a good ten months - and the extent of the threat is already becoming apparent: the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) has received 264 reports since the regulation came into force last April.

Administrations, telecoms and IT companies as well as players in the financial sector are particularly frequently affected, spokeswoman Gisela Kipfer toldBlick.

Since October, anyone who conceals an attack risks fines of up to CHF 100,000. However, the Federal Office has not yet had to impose any sanctions; according to Kipfer, there have been no known breaches to date.

Overload attacks and data theft

The reported attacks mainly include overload attacks, malware infections and targeted data theft, Blick continues. The incoming reports are evaluated centrally in order to identify patterns and respond to new threats with preventative measures. A digital reporting portal is available to the affected institutions for this purpose.

Away from critical infrastructures, the cyber threat also remains high: last year, the BACS received 65,000 reports from the public and companies, slightly more than in 2024. Fraud attempts via fake calls, deceptively genuine investment offers or phishing emails are particularly widespread.