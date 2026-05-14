STEC bacteria have been detected in Alpina brand smoked carrots. Keystone

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office has issued a warning about bacteria in Alpina brand smoked carrots. The product is sold at Aldi. A health risk cannot be ruled out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

STEC bacteria have been detected in Alpina brand smoked carrots, as announced by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) on Thursday. The Federal Office recommends that the affected product should not be consumed.

Aldi Suisse AG immediately withdrew the product from sale and launched a recall. The lot number affected is: L7490179 with the best-before date or use-by date 06.06.2026.

According to the BLV, the STEC bacteria belong to the E. coli bacteria. These can produce toxins (Shiga toxins). A health risk cannot be ruled out. Symptoms include nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, it added.

People who have consumed an affected product should consult a doctor if these symptoms occur.