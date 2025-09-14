Nobody noticed it back in 2004. KEYSTONE

Sometimes the big symbolism lies in the smallest detail. A correction in the federal government makes it clear how seriously Switzerland takes its multilingualism.

Petar Marjanović

Sometimes it's the little things that put a strain on everyday life.

Or so you might think.

The following story shows the opposite. It revolves around the thousands of votes that take place in the National Council chamber every year. They always follow the same pattern: the President of the National Council explains what is being voted on and what "yes" or "no" means.

She starts the procedure by pressing a button. For seconds, the National Councillors can press one of the four buttons at their seats.

Each press of a button triggers a chain of digital processes: On the one hand, the decision is recorded in the voting protocol, from which a PDF file is automatically generated and archived. On the other hand, the votes appear immediately on the two screens in the hall.

A semi-circle graphic fills up from second to second until it flashes - the signal that the vote is about to close.

At the end, the result appears in large letters: how many voted yes, how many no, how many abstained?

This sophisticated system has been working since 1994 - more than five thousand times per term of office of a member of the National Council.

This is what it looked like in 2002 with very old screens. KEYSTONE

MPs looked at the screen thousands of times in the hope of winning.

There was only one thing that hardly anyone noticed: a typo.

The Italian word for "yes" is not written with a dot on the i, but with a dash - the "gravis". It indicates that the syllable must be stressed.

Without this little dash, you get a different word. "Si" simply means "yourself". For example in Si lava le mani: He washes his hands.

For detail-loving Ticinese, the screen read "Yes, Yes, Himself". But nobody seemed to mind - or at least nobody complained.

That changed in June 2024, when Anna Riva, RSI journalist and Co-President of the Federal Parliament Journalists' Association, pointed out the error to the Secretary General of the Federal Assembly.

The semicircle with the many dots is often photographed for social media. KEYSTONE

Her concerns were taken seriously. Before the summer vacations, it was decided who should make the correction: a parliamentary diplomat, "Capo area Affari internazionali" and himself a native Italian speaker.

He is not only head of the international affairs area, but also of the translation department. There he found the person responsible in the technical service, who promptly implemented the change.

In September 2024, Ticino also took note. The Forum "for Italian-speaking Switzerland" celebrated the correction on its website as a "small but significant step in the defense of multilingualism".

And the particularly attentive readers here will have noticed: With "Gea" and "Na", Romansh-speaking Switzerland has also been represented on the screen since then.

The screen from 2020, with "Gea" but without the dash next to the "Si". KEYSTONE

Unlike the Italian change, the adaptation for Romansh was more solemn. Martin Candinas, a member of the Bündner Mitte National Council, recalls: "About seven years ago, Anton Derungs, former district president from Val Lumnezia, got in touch and told me: it can't be that the Romansh language is missing from the screen!"

He then thought the same thing: "It definitely can't be." He immediately contacted the parliamentary services and informed them that there was "no sensible reason" for the missing "Gea".

Candinas emphasized that he had not been "the driving force" behind the proposal. "It came from the people," he clarifies. The parliamentary services received the proposal sympathetically, as it had been planned to make adjustments to the screens the following summer anyway.

Once the adjustments had been made, Derungs was invited to the Federal Parliament by Candinas. There, the former district president explained why the adjustment meant so much to him: "We really had to fight hard for Romansh to be recognized as the fourth national language."

Transparency note: The author of this article is a member of the board of the Association of Federal Parliament Journalists together with Anna Riva.