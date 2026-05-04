President Guy Parmelin on his arrival at the meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in the Armenian capital Yerevan. Keystone

President Guy Parmelin wants to address "problems" in bilateral talks at the European summit in Yerevan. He will take part in the eighth meeting of the European Political Community in Armenia on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The meeting will enable bilateral talks in which messages can be conveyed and problems discussed, said Parmelin on his arrival at the event. There are also requests from others who would like to discuss certain topics.

For example, a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is planned. Relations between Switzerland and Italy have been strained since the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS.

The evening before, Parmelin had already exchanged views with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, for example, as was reported in a post by the President on X. They were invited to a dinner for heads of state and government.

The European Political Community (EPC) meets twice a year. It comprises 47 European states.