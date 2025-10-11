Federal Prosecutor Stefan Blättler repeats the call for more staff and warns of conditions like those in Sweden. (archive picture) Keystone

An 18-year-old is said to have planned an Islamist-motivated knife attack - the Office of the Attorney General intervened in time. According to Attorney General Blättler, Switzerland is facing a growing threat.

According to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, it foiled a suspected terrorist attack in spring. "An 18-year-old has become radicalized," federal prosecutor Stefan Blättler told SonntagsBlick.

The Swiss-German is currently in custody. "His goal was a specific attack", said the federal prosecutor. The suspect had made inquiries accordingly and, according to the Office of the Attorney General, is said to have intended an attack with a knife.

"It's about an Islamist motivation", said Blättler. A knife had been seized from the suspect, which he had obtained online shortly beforehand. Criminal proceedings are currently underway and the presumption of innocence applies. Whether other people were involved is the subject of the investigation.

Over 140 open terrorism proceedings

According to the Attorney General, over 140 terrorism-related proceedings are currently underway in Switzerland. At the beginning of the year, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland was still talking about 120 ongoing terror proceedings.

According to Blättler, the proceedings concern a whole range of possible criminal offenses: "They range from propaganda to jihad trips to planning attacks." The National Council wants a specialized federal prosecution authority to be responsible for combating terrorism in future. The National Council adopted a motion to this effect in June.

"Faced with a social problem"

The suspects are often young adults, says the Attorney General, adding: "This presents us with a social problem." Prevention and education are not part of the Office of the Attorney General's remit.

There is a greater chance of tracking down groups than isolated individuals. "There is no one mafia," emphasizes the Attorney General in an interview with SonntagsBlick. The groups would link up with different organizations depending on the situation. "Where there are common interests, groups come together."

Blättler warns that in 10 to 15 years, Switzerland could be in the same situation as Sweden if nothing is done. Criminal gangs have grown stronger in Sweden over the past 15 years or so. According to the authorities, crimes such as drug and arms trafficking, human trafficking and welfare fraud have increased significantly. The government in Stockholm now describes organized crime as a "systemic threat".

To counteract this, Blättler repeats his call for more resources in the interview. In Switzerland, there are far more crimes than can be prosecuted. "Please don't expect the Office of the Attorney General to conduct proceedings if we don't have the 'ammunition', i.e. the resources." After all, the criminals are aware that they have to fear consequences.