The main building of the Lohn estate was last renovated 65 years ago. (archive picture) Keystone

The Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics has submitted a planning application for the renovation of the Lohn estate in Kehrsatz BE. The cost of renovating the building, which is used by the federal government for representative purposes, amounts to nine million Swiss francs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The aim of the project is to secure the fabric of the building and adapt it to future operational requirements, as announced by the Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics (FOBL) on Thursday. The main building was last renovated 65 years ago.

The focus of the work planned by the Bern-based architectural firm Schär Buri is on energy-efficient renovation. The previous fossil fuel heating system will be replaced by a connection to district heating. There are also plans to insulate the roof and install thermal insulation glazing.

A new elevator will also make the building accessible to people with limited mobility in future. The construction project is being implemented in collaboration with the cantonal monument preservation authorities.

Due to the renovation work, the Lohn estate cannot be used from October 2026 to mid-2029, as the FOBL also announced. The estate is used by the Federal Council as a venue for state receptions and prestigious events.