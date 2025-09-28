The E-ID could soon be introduced in Switzerland. KEYSTONE

On Sunday, Switzerland will vote on the e-ID and the imputed rental value proposal. Here you can find an overview of all developments and reactions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is deciding on two key proposals: E-ID and imputed rental value.

blue News reports live with impressions, voices and pictures from the committees. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

9.30 a.m. Welcome to the live ticker blue News brings you the latest projections and results of the federal votes - as soon as they are available. Show more

On September 28, Switzerland will vote on the introduction of a national electronic identity (e-ID). Unlike the failed project in 2021, this time the federal government itself would be responsible for operating and issuing the digital identity - not private providers.

The E-ID would allow citizens to identify themselves uniquely online in future, for example when banking, dealing with the authorities or taking out insurance. Proponents argue that this will create a trustworthy, secure and internationally connectable solution. They point to the need for a state-guaranteed login that prevents misuse and makes everyday digital life easier.

Opponents, on the other hand, warn of data protection risks and see the danger of an overpowering central data infrastructure. They criticize the fact that sensitive information could fall into the wrong hands and doubt that the new E-ID will actually provide more security.

Abolition of imputed rental value hotly disputed

The second proposal concerns the abolition of the imputed rental value. This is a notional income that owners of owner-occupied residential property have to pay tax on - as if they were earning rental income. In return, debt interest and maintenance costs can currently be deducted from taxable income.

Supporters of the abolition see this as a long overdue reform: the system is unfair, burdens homeowners and favors those who take on high mortgage debt. A yes vote would provide tax relief for many households, especially in cities and conurbations.

Opponents warn of major tax losses for the federal government and cantons. They emphasize that tenants in particular would not benefit from the reform - on the contrary: cantons could be forced to compensate for losses through higher taxes or levies. In addition, the proposal would place the greatest burden on homeowners with high incomes.