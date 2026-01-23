Federico Venco wanted to help a motorcyclist who had lost her cell phone and couldn't find her way to a gathering. At the agreed-upon location, her ex-partner apparently mistook the 36-year-old for her new boyfriend and killed him.

Here's what it's all about Federico Venco accompanied a woman he didn't know to a meeting with her ex-partner.

The ex allegedly mistook the 36-year-old for the woman's new boyfriend and deliberately rammed his motorcycle.

The suspect was arrested; investigators found a heavy rock and a knife in the car. Summary created with

Federico Venco just wanted to help. The 36-year-old motorcyclist came across a woman near Somma Lombardo late Saturday night who had lost her cell phone and could no longer find her way to a meeting. Venco offered to take her to the agreed-upon location on his motorcycle.

The 39-year-old woman's former partner was waiting there in his car. Their relationship had ended just a few weeks earlier. The woman wanted to return some personal belongings to him during the meeting near a cemetery.

According to the Carabinieri’s investigation so far, the 44-year-old is said to have seen the woman accompanied by Venco and mistaken the helper for her new partner, reports “Corriere della Sera”. He is said to have first overtaken his ex-girlfriend’s motorcycle and then rammed Venco’s bike, forcing him off the road.

The 36-year-old was thrown into a nearby forest by the violent impact and suffered fatal injuries. The driver is then said to have attacked his former partner as well. Passersby intervened and held him until the police arrived.

In the suspect's car, investigators found a rock weighing several kilograms and a knife with its blade open. It remains unclear whether the items were intended for an attack on the woman. The suspect initially remained silent regarding the allegations.

The district attorney's office has charged him with intentional homicide. Investigators are analyzing the woman's recovered cell phone and are also examining whether the man had consumed alcohol or drugs. Venco was regarded as helpful in his hometown and was involved in community service, including work with the elderly.

When Breakups Lead to Murder Plots

In Switzerland, too, an escalating relationship conflict kept the courts busy. A man from the canton of Zurich had attempted to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill his former partner. This was preceded by years of disputes over custody, visitation rights, and child support payments.

According to the court, the man transferred more than 22,000 francs in Bitcoin and provided the operators of an illegal platform with photos of his ex-partner, her car, and the license plate. The planned crime was never carried out. An international investigation ultimately led to his arrest.

In April 2026, the Zurich High Court sentenced him to eleven years in prison for attempted incitement to murder. This significantly increased the five-year sentence handed down in the first instance. The judges described the plan as “exceptionally cruel” and “diabolical.” The convicted man was also ordered to pay compensation and legal costs to the victim.