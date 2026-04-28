The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland accuses the accused of supporting a criminal organization and serious violations of the Narcotics Act. (archive picture) Keystone

A major raid against organized crime - and suddenly the Federal Police itself is targeted: among those arrested is a Fedpol employee. The suspicions are serious.

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Six people have been arrested in a raid against organized crime, including an employee of the Federal Office of Police. Among other things, he is accused of bribery and violating official secrecy.

Six people were arrested as part of the operation in several cantons as well as in Germany and France, as the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) announced on Tuesday. In addition, twelve house searches were carried out in the cantons of Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft as well as abroad.

The OAG accuses the suspects of supporting a criminal organization and serious violations of the Narcotics Act. The arrests were made as part of criminal proceedings by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and investigations by the Federal Criminal Police (FCP).

Among those arrested is an employee of the Federal Security Service, which is part of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol). He is also being investigated on suspicion of bribery, breach of official secrecy and favoritism. He is alleged to have passed on confidential information to another accused person in return for payment.

The presumption of innocence applies to all those involved.