Inspectors sound the alarm: Fedpol is so short of investigators that 40 cases have ended up on a "waiver list". Criminals are profiting from the bottlenecks.

It was already leaked months ago in the Federal Parliament that there are major problems at the Federal Police. But since Wednesday evening at 11 p.m., it has now been officially confirmed: There are numerous shortcomings at Fedpol that even endanger Switzerland's security.

This was made public by a report from the Swiss Federal Audit Office. blue News summarizes what the report says in five points.

What abuses were uncovered at the Federal Police?

A report published on Wednesday evening identifies massive problems at the Federal Police (Fedpol). There is a massive shortage of investigators at the Federal Criminal Police (FCP).

The problem is so serious that the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland hardly ever commissions the FCO to carry out preliminary investigations. Between January and April 2025 - i.e. in just four months - 40 cases had to be placed on a "waiver list". Larger cases were also dropped: In the "State Security and Criminal Organizations" department, 25 proceedings were on hold at the time of the audit.

The Swiss Federal Audit Office writes: "This impairs Switzerland's internal security." There is no clearer way for a federal authority to say that the state is failing in its core mandate.

The inspectors also criticize the extremely high workload: many employees have accumulated overtime amounting to an entire month - around 160 hours.

Who benefits from the abuses?

First and foremost, criminal organizations benefit. Because the Federal Criminal Police have too few staff, proceedings are delayed or not opened at all. This gives suspected perpetrators time and leeway. The Federal Intelligence Service has even observed delays in the processing of reports.

The consequences are serious: According to the SFAO, this weakens internal security. In addition, the requirement to speed up criminal proceedings in the Criminal Procedure Code obliges the authorities to work quickly. If proceedings take too long, courts can mitigate penalties.

Financial intermediaries" - i.e. companies and individuals in the capital market - also benefit. They must report suspected cases of money laundering, but at the same time enjoy protection for the integrity of the financial center without having to pay for it themselves.

Particularly explosive: Switzerland is at risk of falling behind internationally in the fight against money laundering. If the processing deadlines are not met, "non-compliance proceedings" could follow. Impending consequence: Switzerland will be at a disadvantage in international exchanges.

What are the reasons for the problems?

The main problem is that the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland was allowed to increase its staff (+19 percent), but the Federal Police was not. The public prosecutors can submit their budget directly to parliament, while Fedpol has to take a detour via the Federal Council department.

The result: more and more proceedings, but just as few investigators. The two authorities did not adhere to their own cooperation agreement - each was muddling along.

In addition, there is a paralyzing management culture at Fedpol. The Swiss Federal Audit Office has clear words to say about this:

Decisions are taken at too high a level and require an unnecessary number of "preparatory meetings." The report states: "The top management has often rejected, criticized and corrected applications. Intimidated by these experiences, staff have become less willing to take on a healthy degree of personal responsibility."

18% of all positions are purely administrative posts, while the directorate has been expanded by 70% since 2019.

In addition, digital modernization is lagging behind: the new case management system "Neo" will not be introduced until 2028 - seven years after the start of the project. Investigators therefore still have to laboriously merge data from different systems. External consultants cost up to CHF 300,000 per person per year, without this being systematically monitored.

Who is behind the report?

The report comes from the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), the Confederation's independent auditing body. It checks whether the authorities are working correctly and efficiently.

The SFAO was commissioned by the Federal Council at the request of the Finance Committee of the National Council. The aim: to clarify whether the Federal Criminal Police has sufficient staff to fulfill its legal mandate.

The conclusion is clear: the FCO is overworked and understaffed. The SFAO recommends more staff, more efficient structures and better cooperation with the cantons.

What does Fedpol say?

Fedpol acknowledges the problems: "Significant resources are lacking", particularly in the Federal Criminal Police and the Money Laundering Reporting Office. Together with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, the authority now wants to determine the requirements more precisely.

At the same time, Fedpol is defending itself against individual accusations: the authority argues that it has certainly been able to increase the number of posts in recent years - but only where the legislator has provided for new tasks (for example 12 full-time posts for the Schengen Information System). The imbalance with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has arisen because the latter is subject to a different, simpler budget process.

Fedpol also qualifies the criticism of the lack of cost-cutting measures. The savings potential mentioned in the SFAO report had already been taken into account in the relief package 27 - and were "nowhere near" sufficient to finance additional staff.

The new Director announces reforms: Decision-making processes are to be shortened and hierarchies flattened. Signature regulations will be adapted so that decisions are made "where the professional responsibility lies".

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland also has its say - and rejects the responsibility: it has fulfilled its duties and cannot wait if Fedpol does not demand resources.

Almost succinctly, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland states: "If partner authorities are unwilling or unable to seek the resources necessary for prosecution and convince the relevant decision-makers, the OAG cannot simply wait and lapse into 'coordinated passivity'".

