A young female driver left the road in Hunzenschwil AG on Tuesday. Her car plunged down the steps of an underpass and came to a standstill with total damage.

Sven Ziegler

The driver of a white Renault Clio was driving on the main road in Hunzenschwil shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Driving in the direction of Lenzburg, she left the road on the right just before the Denner store.

The small car drove over the sidewalk and the forecourt and then hit the exit to the pedestrian underpass there, according to the Aargau cantonal police. The Renault tumbled down the steps and crashed heavily into the concrete wall.

An ambulance took the 20-year-old to hospital. According to initial reports, she escaped without serious injuries. Thanks to fortunate circumstances, there were no pedestrians in the danger zone at the time. The car was totaled.

The new driver was unable to explain conclusively why she lost control on the clear stretch of road in the town center. The cantonal police temporarily revoked her probationary driving license.