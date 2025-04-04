The woman died in the accident. Kapo AG

On Thursday evening, a young female driver collided with a wall in Rheinfelden AG. She was seriously injured in the collision and died.

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, shortly before 8.30 p.m., a third party called the police to report that a small vehicle had collided with a church wall. According to the information provided, the 29-year-old female driver and her car had previously attracted attention in a parking lot in Kaiseraugst, where there had already been various collisions with parked vehicles.

According to initial findings, the driver, who lives in the region, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious internal injuries as a result of the head-on collision.

The damage pattern indicates that the young woman must have collided head-on with the wall near the church. An ambulance immediately took the seriously injured motorist to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries that same night.

The collision caused considerable damage to the church wall and various vehicles.

The cantonal police began an investigation. The responsible public prosecutor's office opened an investigation. The cause of the accident is still unclear. A forensic medical examination has been initiated to determine whether the accident was due to a medical incident involving the driver.