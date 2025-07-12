  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Police confiscate her license Female driver (48) crashes into house wall - alcohol test positive

Petar Marjanović

12.7.2025

On Friday evening, a female driver collided with a house wall on the main road in La Punt Chamues-ch.
On Friday evening, a female driver collided with a house wall on the main road in La Punt Chamues-ch.
Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A female driver crashed head-on into the wall of a house in La Punt Chamues-ch on Friday evening. The police confiscated her driver's license after a breath test.

12.07.2025, 11:35

Late on Friday evening, an accident occurred at the entrance to La Punt Chamues-ch GR. A 48-year-old female driver crashed her car into the wall of a house. No one was injured.

According to the cantonal police of Graubünden, the woman was driving on the Engadine road H27 from Samedan towards La Punt Chamues-ch shortly after 11 pm. Directly at the entrance to the village, she lost control of her vehicle for reasons as yet unexplained and crashed head-on into the side of a house wall on the right.

The driver was able to get out of the badly damaged car on her own. Third parties then alerted the police. A breath test gave a positive result. The woman's driver's license was revoked on the spot.

The police have started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The vehicle was so badly damaged in the collision that the airbag was deployed.