A female driver crashed head-on into the wall of a house in La Punt Chamues-ch on Friday evening. The police confiscated her driver's license after a breath test.

Petar Marjanović

According to the cantonal police of Graubünden, the woman was driving on the Engadine road H27 from Samedan towards La Punt Chamues-ch shortly after 11 pm. Directly at the entrance to the village, she lost control of her vehicle for reasons as yet unexplained and crashed head-on into the side of a house wall on the right.

The driver was able to get out of the badly damaged car on her own. Third parties then alerted the police. A breath test gave a positive result. The woman's driver's license was revoked on the spot.

The police have started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The vehicle was so badly damaged in the collision that the airbag was deployed.