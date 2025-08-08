In Wabern near Bern, a female driver broke through a police cordon. Symbolbild: Imago

A dramatic incident occurred in Wabern near Bern when a female driver broke through a police cordon, injuring several police officers in the process.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A female driver broke through a police roadblock in Wabern near Bern and injured three police officers.

The police wanted to stop the woman as she was suspected of having hit a person on a pedestrian crossing the previous evening.

The driver was arrested but remained unharmed. Show more

In Wabern near Bern, a serious incident occurred in which a female driver broke through a police cordon and injured several police officers. As reported by the Bern cantonal police, the woman rammed into a civilian police vehicle on Seftigenstrasse, injuring three officers. The driver was arrested but remained unharmed. As a result of the incident, Seftigenstrasse was completely closed for a time.

Fleeing at excessive speed

The police had tried to stop the woman in Sulgenau in Bern. She is suspected of having hit a person on a pedestrian crossing the previous evening. She then allegedly fled the scene. When the officers spotted the suspect on Friday, she fled at excessive speed. The chase led over several streets in Bern, including the Monbijou Bridge and Thunplatz, all the way to Wabern.

Despite several requests from the police to stop the vehicle, the woman continued her escape. The police set up a roadblock near the Wabern streetcar stop. The driver crashed into a civilian patrol vehicle without braking. A police officer was hit by the vehicle and injured. The police car following behind also collided with the getaway vehicle, resulting in further injuries to the officers.

After her arrest, the woman was taken to a police station for further clarification. The injured police officers were taken to hospital. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.