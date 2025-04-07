A curious case occurred in Crans-Montana VS. Screenshot Google Maps

A moment of passion ended in a traffic accident in Valais - and a court ruling. A 25-year-old female passenger was convicted of contributing to the driver's distraction through a sexual act.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car accident occurred in Crans-Montana VS due to oral intercourse.

The 25-year-old female passenger was convicted of a serious traffic offense.

The court saw the erotic act as a direct cause of the accident. Show more

An unconventional case recently occupied a court in Valais. In Crans-Montana, a driver lost control of his vehicle last September - not because of excessive speed or alcohol, but because of a sexual act while driving. As the newspaper Le Nouvelliste reports, the man was in the throes of lovemaking at the very moment his French passenger was giving him oral sex.

The car left the road, causing damage to the bodywork. The Valais judiciary investigated the incident and came to the conclusion that the intimate act was a clear distraction - and partly responsible for the accident.

Co-driver sentenced

The 25-year-old woman now bore the consequences. The court found her guilty of a serious violation of road traffic regulations. The sentence: a conditional fine of 900 francs (30 daily rates of 30 francs each) and a fine of 500 francs.

It is currently unclear whether the driver will also be prosecuted. However, the verdict against the passenger sends a clear message: Even as a passenger, you can be held responsible - especially if the safety of everyone involved is endangered by an ill-considered act.

The judges made it clear: eroticism has no place at the wheel. The sexual attention had "directly distracted" the driver - and thus contributed to the accident. Whether the man can be happy about the experience despite the unusual moment is at least questionable. One thing is clear, however: On Swiss roads - even when intoxicated - full attention must be paid to the traffic.