Frauenfeld TG: Car in the canal - driver or passengers missing

A car was discovered driverless in the Walzmühle Canal in Frauenfeld on Tuesday morning. So far there is no trace of the driver.

A runaway car was discovered in the Walzmühle Canal in Frauenfeld TG on Tuesday morning. As the Thurgau cantonal police told a reporter from BRK News, a passer-by reported the incident to the cantonal emergency call center shortly after 6.45 am.

When the emergency services arrived, a Fiat car was lying half in the water - there was no trace of the person driving the vehicle.

The Frauenfeld fire department was called out to secure the scene of the accident and protect the environment. As a precaution, nine firefighters installed an oil barrier in the canal to contain any possible leakage of harmful substances.

No substances escaped

The vehicle was recovered by a private towing company, which arrived with a crane vehicle. The Fiat was lifted out of the water and transported away at around 10 am. According to initial investigations, no fuel was leaking, as a representative of the Office for the Environment (AfU) confirmed at the scene.

The exact cause of how the car got into the canal is still unclear and is the subject of ongoing investigations.

The police are asking anyone who can provide information about the incident or the person driving the vehicle to get in touch.