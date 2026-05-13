A 28-year-old Tunisian man suffered life-threatening injuries during an argument in the Choller asylum shelter in the city of Zug. (symbolic image) Keystone

An argument between two residents escalated in an asylum shelter in the city of Zug: A 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A physical altercation broke out between two residents at the Choller asylum shelter in the city of Zug on Tuesday night. One man sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at around 01.30 a.m., as the Zug law enforcement authorities reported on Wednesday. The emergency services encountered two injured men at the scene. A 28-year-old Tunisian suffered a stab wound to his upper body. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His 43-year-old, stateless opponent was arrested at the scene, according to reports. He had a laceration on his lip. The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug has opened a criminal investigation. The man is currently in custody. According to the authorities, it is not yet possible to say anything about the motive or the course of events.