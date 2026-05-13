Suspect in custodyFight in Zug asylum accommodation - man suffers life-threatening injuries
SDA
13.5.2026 - 11:00
An argument between two residents escalated in an asylum shelter in the city of Zug: A 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody.
Keystone-SDA
13.05.2026, 11:00
13.05.2026, 11:13
SDA
A physical altercation broke out between two residents at the Choller asylum shelter in the city of Zug on Tuesday night. One man sustained life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at around 01.30 a.m., as the Zug law enforcement authorities reported on Wednesday. The emergency services encountered two injured men at the scene. A 28-year-old Tunisian suffered a stab wound to his upper body. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
His 43-year-old, stateless opponent was arrested at the scene, according to reports. He had a laceration on his lip. The public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug has opened a criminal investigation. The man is currently in custody. According to the authorities, it is not yet possible to say anything about the motive or the course of events.