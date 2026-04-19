  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Crans-Montana fire disaster Files partially redacted and handed over to the public prosecutor's office

SDA

19.4.2026 - 15:28

The municipality of Crans-Montana supports the statements of its president Nicolas Féraud (here at his hearing).
The municipality of Crans-Montana supports the statements of its president Nicolas Féraud (here at his hearing).
Bild: sda

The Valais public prosecutor's office has received some of the documents relating to the Crans-Montana fire disaster redacted. First and last names are partially illegible.

Keystone-SDA

19.04.2026, 15:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Parts of the documents relating to the Crans-Montana fire have been blacked out with a black felt-tip pen.
  • First names and surnames in particular have been made illegible in the files.
  • This was confirmed by the Valais public prosecutor's office.
Show more

Some of the documents relating to the Crans-Montana fire disaster have been redacted and handed over to the public prosecutors by the municipality. The Valais public prosecutor's office confirmed on Sunday a corresponding report in the "Sonntagzeitung" newspaper.

In particular, first names and surnames had been made illegible in the files, it said at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The public prosecutor's office must now clarify whether these "passages blacked out in felt-tip pen" are directly related to the case or whether they are not relevant to the investigation into the tragedy on January 1.

Disaster in Crans-Montana VS. Investigators reveal cause of fire and details of casualties for the first time

Disaster in Crans-Montana VSInvestigators reveal cause of fire and details of casualties for the first time

The manipulation of the documents came to light during the questioning of Nicolas Féraud, the mayor of Crans-Montana, last Monday. According to a source familiar with the case, however, the redactions were not made by Nicolas Féraud himself.

Resumption of hearings on 11 May

Since last Thursday, the list of suspects has grown from nine to thirteen. They are all facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and involuntary arson.

The hearings will resume on May 11 with that of Patrick Clivaz, the Crans-Montana municipal councillor responsible for security. 41 people died and 115 were injured in the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar on New Year's Eve. 38 people are still in hospital.

More on the topic

Touching moment at Zurich main station. This is how Switzerland commemorates the victims of Crans-Montana

Touching moment at Zurich main stationThis is how Switzerland commemorates the victims of Crans-Montana

Three weeks after the disaster. Survivor of bar inferno shows her burns

Three weeks after the disasterSurvivor of bar inferno shows her burns

Valais State Councillor Reynard on Crans-Montana.

Valais State Councillor Reynard on Crans-Montana"It's difficult to ever get these images out of your head"