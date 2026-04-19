The municipality of Crans-Montana supports the statements of its president Nicolas Féraud (here at his hearing). Bild: sda

The Valais public prosecutor's office has received some of the documents relating to the Crans-Montana fire disaster redacted. First and last names are partially illegible.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Parts of the documents relating to the Crans-Montana fire have been blacked out with a black felt-tip pen.

First names and surnames in particular have been made illegible in the files.

This was confirmed by the Valais public prosecutor's office. Show more

Some of the documents relating to the Crans-Montana fire disaster have been redacted and handed over to the public prosecutors by the municipality. The Valais public prosecutor's office confirmed on Sunday a corresponding report in the "Sonntagzeitung" newspaper.

In particular, first names and surnames had been made illegible in the files, it said at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The public prosecutor's office must now clarify whether these "passages blacked out in felt-tip pen" are directly related to the case or whether they are not relevant to the investigation into the tragedy on January 1.

The manipulation of the documents came to light during the questioning of Nicolas Féraud, the mayor of Crans-Montana, last Monday. According to a source familiar with the case, however, the redactions were not made by Nicolas Féraud himself.

Resumption of hearings on 11 May

Since last Thursday, the list of suspects has grown from nine to thirteen. They are all facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and involuntary arson.

The hearings will resume on May 11 with that of Patrick Clivaz, the Crans-Montana municipal councillor responsible for security. 41 people died and 115 were injured in the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar on New Year's Eve. 38 people are still in hospital.