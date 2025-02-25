Filippo Leutenegger in September at the party conference of the FDP of the canton of Zurich. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Former National Councillor and current Zurich FDP City Councillor Filippo Leutenegger will not be standing for re-election in 2026. He cites his dual role as a member of the city government and President of the Zurich Cantonal Party of the Free Democrats as the reason.

The former television journalist emphasized in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" (Wednesday edition) that he is not tired of the job and feels physically fit. However, he took over the presidency of the cantonal FDP a year and a half ago.

According to Leutenegger, this is a task that challenges him and will continue to do so: "I realized that I would have to choose one of the two offices in the medium term. We are well positioned in the Department of Education and Sport, but there is work to be done in the party."

Although there were no conflicts of interest in his current dual role, there were conflicts of loyalty, said Leutenegger. For example, as a private individual and party president, he was firmly against a cantonal initiative calling for a right of first refusal for municipalities on the housing market. However, the city council had spoken out in favor of the initiative. That's why he can only take a cautious stance on the issue: "I'm politicking with the handbrake on, so to speak."

In Zurich city government since 2014

Leutenegger was a member of the National Council for the FDP from 2003 to 2014. He was elected to the Zurich city government in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022. Born in 1952, the politician has been President of the FDP of the Canton of Zurich since November 2023.