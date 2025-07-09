Did the ex-chief financial officer of Neuenhof misbehave? Serious allegations are being made against him. Gemeinde Neuenhof

A financial scandal is causing a stir in Neuenhof AG: The former financial administrator is being targeted by the municipality - and a retired trustee has been raising unheeded warnings for years.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipal council of Neuenhof AG has filed a criminal complaint against the former financial administrator Hanspeter Frischknecht.

The latter is accused of failing to carry out his duties, including missing debt collections.

A retired trustee had already warned the municipal council about Frischknecht in writing in 2020, but said he was ignored.

Municipal mayor Uebelhart points to a lack of evidence of wrongdoing. Show more

The municipal council of Neuenhof AG has taken legal action against the former financial administrator Hanspeter Frischknecht. He is accused of having inadequately fulfilled his duties. The executive speaks of "massive deficiencies" and "omissions".

For example, no debt collections were allegedly carried out in 2022 and 2023. These deficits became particularly apparent after he left in September 2024, after twelve years of service to the municipality.

As a result of these events, the municipal council has initiated the reconstruction of an internal control system as well as the installation of an associated reporting system in the finance department, as reported in the "Aargauer Zeitung". In addition, the finance department is now to deal with the processing and resolution of the legacy issues.

Delays in day-to-day business

As is now known, an experienced trustee is said to have warned the municipal leadership five years ago about the now accused head of finance Hanspeter Frischknecht.

Alfred Neuenschwander, a retired trustee, is convinced that the financial debacle could have been avoided. He contacted the "Badener Tagblatt" after learning about the investigation into the former financial administrator. Neuenschwander claims to have already warned the municipal council, in particular the mayor Martin Uebelhart, about the then head of finance five years ago.

Criticism of Frischknecht's professionalism

In a ten-page letter dated October 2020 and addressed to Martin Uebelhart, Mayor of the municipality, Alfred Neuenschwander criticized Frischknecht's manner towards clients, his lack of preparation at meetings and repeatedly unclear or distorted figures, among other things. He questioned his professionalism - and asked for a personal meeting. However, according to his own statements, he never received an answer.

The trustee described the former CFO's manner and his dealings with clients as "bossy", "resolute" and "coercive". Neuenschwander concluded his letter to Uebelhart with the following comment: "It may be profitable for the municipality at first that people like him are responsible for debt collection, but is he honest or shouldn't it be better to get rid of such people?"

Municipal mayor Uebelhart takes a stand

Mayor Martin Uebelhart confirms receipt of the letter, but sees nothing wrong with it: the matter addressed in the letter was resolved at the time in direct contact with a client concerned. In his view, there were no further indications of structural problems in the financial area, which is why he did not forward the letter to the municipal council.

Hanspeter Frischknecht, who is now self-employed, is now vehemently defending himself against the accusations. In his view, Neuenschwander is running a targeted defamation campaign. "He writes to my customers and pillories me personally," explains Frischknecht - and announces a criminal complaint for defamation. He also emphasizes that the debt collection dossier criticized at the time was not handled by him, but by a trained specialist.

Neuenschwander, on the other hand, feels vindicated: "We could have acted at the time," he says. Whether and what consequences the current investigations will have remains open for the time being. The municipality is talking about an "extensive review process" that is likely to take months.