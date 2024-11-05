Cars disappear in the fog on the Gurnigel Pass on Sunday, November 3. Keystone

A dangerous blanket of particulate matter covers eastern Switzerland, the limit values have been exceeded. Experts warn of health consequences - there is no solution in sight.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the fifth day in a row, particulate matter pollution in Vaduz is well above the limit value of 50 micrograms per cubic meter, with peak values up to twice the limit.

Critical levels are also being exceeded in St. Gallen and Frauenfeld, which is attributed to emissions from heating systems, diesel engines and brake dust.

The Office for the Environment warns of health risks due to particulate matter pollution and recommends particle filters for diesel vehicles as a countermeasure. Show more

In Vaduz, particulate pollution has reached critical levels: for the fifth day in a row, measurements have been well above the permissible limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air. At peak times, twice the limit value was measured, and the daily average yesterday was 84 micrograms, reports "20min.ch".

In St. Gallen, too, particulate matter from heating exhaust fumes, diesel engines and brake dust pollute the air considerably.

The measuring station on Rorschacherstrasse near the cantonal hospital recorded an average value of 64 micrograms yesterday. In Frauenfeld, the limit value was also exceeded and reached 56 micrograms.

Office for the Environment warns of continuing pollution

Peter Federer from the Office for the Environment in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden explains the situation: "The high fog prevents the exchange of air. This means that the pollutants remain close to the ground."

The data collected by the regional measuring network Ostluft shows persistent pollution, which is harmful to health according to Federer. Particulate matter can increase cardiovascular diseases and respiratory problems, as studies have shown. Particularly worrying: "An increased number of heart attacks has been proven," says Federer.

He sees a possible countermeasure in equipping all diesel vehicles with particulate filters, which could significantly reduce emissions.