  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Expert warns Fine dust limits far too high - no easing in sight

Carlotta Henggeler

5.11.2024

Cars disappear in the fog on the Gurnigel Pass on Sunday, November 3.
Cars disappear in the fog on the Gurnigel Pass on Sunday, November 3.
Keystone

A dangerous blanket of particulate matter covers eastern Switzerland, the limit values have been exceeded. Experts warn of health consequences - there is no solution in sight.

05.11.2024, 09:26

05.11.2024, 10:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • For the fifth day in a row, particulate matter pollution in Vaduz is well above the limit value of 50 micrograms per cubic meter, with peak values up to twice the limit.
  • Critical levels are also being exceeded in St. Gallen and Frauenfeld, which is attributed to emissions from heating systems, diesel engines and brake dust.
  • The Office for the Environment warns of health risks due to particulate matter pollution and recommends particle filters for diesel vehicles as a countermeasure.
Show more

In Vaduz, particulate pollution has reached critical levels: for the fifth day in a row, measurements have been well above the permissible limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air. At peak times, twice the limit value was measured, and the daily average yesterday was 84 micrograms, reports "20min.ch".

In St. Gallen, too, particulate matter from heating exhaust fumes, diesel engines and brake dust pollute the air considerably.

The measuring station on Rorschacherstrasse near the cantonal hospital recorded an average value of 64 micrograms yesterday. In Frauenfeld, the limit value was also exceeded and reached 56 micrograms.

Office for the Environment warns of continuing pollution

Peter Federer from the Office for the Environment in the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden explains the situation: "The high fog prevents the exchange of air. This means that the pollutants remain close to the ground."

The data collected by the regional measuring network Ostluft shows persistent pollution, which is harmful to health according to Federer. Particulate matter can increase cardiovascular diseases and respiratory problems, as studies have shown. Particularly worrying: "An increased number of heart attacks has been proven," says Federer.

He sees a possible countermeasure in equipping all diesel vehicles with particulate filters, which could significantly reduce emissions.

More from the department

Survey reveals surprising facts. One in four Swiss would vote for Trump

Survey reveals surprising factsOne in four Swiss would vote for Trump

Internet fraud. FINMA warns of phishing e-mails

Internet fraudFINMA warns of phishing e-mails

Hauser-Süess is not an isolated case. Amherd provides former top officials with lucrative contracts

Hauser-Süess is not an isolated caseAmherd provides former top officials with lucrative contracts