The system in Birsfelden continues to cause debate. KEYSTONE

The automatic fine system in Birsfelden is on thin legal ice. The Federal Council states that the measuring system used is not approved - and that the canton would actually be responsible for enforcement. Nevertheless, fines could still be issued under certain circumstances.

Sven Ziegler

The automatic fine system in Birsfelden BL continues to cause controversy. The latest chapter: the question of whether fines should be issued at all. The debate was triggered by an interpellation from Thomas de Courten, National Councillor for the Swiss People's Party. He wanted to know from the Federal Council whether the automatic transit control system in Birsfelden was lawful.

The municipality had installed cameras that record car numbers and fine vehicles that spend less than 15 minutes in the district. According to media reports, millions in fines have been paid since the system was introduced.

Confederation sees lack of approval

In its response, the Federal Council states that the measuring system in question is not approved in accordance with the Federal Roads Office. This has consequences. This means that fines cannot be issued under the simplified administrative fines procedure, which is normally used for minor traffic offenses, as first reported by "BZ Basel".

At the same time, the Federal Council points out that the enforcement of road traffic law is basically a matter for the cantons. Whether a municipality may impose fines independently would therefore also have to be legally examined.

Criminal proceedings remain possible

However, sanctions are not completely off the table. The Federal Council points out that punishment in ordinary criminal proceedings is still possible. This means that the system could be used as evidence despite the lack of approval if a court deems it to be usable.

So far, Birsfelden has only initiated such proceedings in isolated cases. Whether the fines imposed to date will be upheld is now likely to be the subject of legal disputes.

According to "BZ Basel", the Federal Council does not share the accusation that this is effectively a transit duty. It is not the passage itself that is fined, but the disregard of a signalized driving ban.

However, it remains disputed whether the driving ban was ordered correctly and whether it is compatible with the principle of toll-free road use. These questions are also likely to be decided in court.