Internet fraud FINMA warns of phishing e-mails

5.11.2024 - 08:52

That's how they are, these internet fraudsters: sitting in a hoodie in front of their computer in a dark room.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) is apparently the subject of fraud on the Internet.

05.11.2024, 08:53

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is apparently the subject of fraud on the Internet. According to a press release issued today, phishing e-mails with a forged Finma sender are circulating. The fraudsters are posing as employees of the supervisory authority.

"FINMA does not send such emails and does not contact private individuals as a matter of principle," the authority writes in the communiqué. Recipients of such emails should not reply to them and should not follow the instructions given there. "Do not click on any links contained in these e-mails," warns FINMA.

Finma not involved

One scam used by fraudsters is to contact victims of financial fraud in the name of FINMA and promise compensation for financial losses. When making contact, they use lists with the names of defrauded investors that are circulating on the internet.

"Unscrupulous financial actors exploit the hopes of the victims to get their money back," says FINMA. Sometimes the victims are financially fleeced a second time in this way. However, the Finma is "never involved in processes or offers that allegedly serve to make up for financial losses", according to the authority's website.

The website also lists various other tricks used by fraudsters, such as fake debt restructurers, cloned Finma websites, the sale of worthless shares and empty crypto promises.

SDA

