A fire broke out in a residential building in Bodio TI early on Saturday morning. 30 people from neighboring buildings were temporarily evacuated for safety reasons.

The fire department was still busy extinguishing the fire at around 9 a.m., according to the Ticino cantonal police. Apparently no one was injured. No injuries or people suffering from smoke inhalation were reported to the police.