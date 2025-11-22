  1. Residential Customers
Bodio TI Fire breaks out in residential building - 30 people evacuated

The fire-fighting work on the burning house in Bodio TI was still underway on Saturday morning. (symbolic image)
The fire-fighting work on the burning house in Bodio TI was still underway on Saturday morning. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A fire broke out in a residential building on Saturday morning. 30 people had to be evacuated.

A fire broke out in a residential building in Bodio TI early on Saturday morning. 30 people from neighboring buildings were temporarily evacuated for safety reasons.

The fire department was still busy extinguishing the fire at around 9 a.m., according to the Ticino cantonal police. Apparently no one was injured. No injuries or people suffering from smoke inhalation were reported to the police.

