A fire broke out in the classroom. Kapo GR

A fire broke out in the school building in Schiers GR on Monday. One teacher had to be taken to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

A fire broke out in the primary school building in Schiers GR on Monday afternoon. Shortly before 2.50 p.m., the Graubünden cantonal police command center received a report of heavy smoke on the second floor of the primary school building, according to the Graubünden cantonal police.

Two men tried to extinguish the source of the fire. The two men were medically examined by a team from the Schiers rescue service. One teacher was taken to Schiers hospital for further investigations.

Emergency services from the Vorderprättigau fire department were able to extinguish the fire completely.

According to initial findings, a container with toys and books caught fire.

The two men were medically examined by a team from the Schiers ambulance service.

One teacher was taken to Schiers hospital for further investigations.

School operations were suspended, Farbstrasse was closed and traffic was diverted.

The Graubünden cantonal police have begun investigating the cause of the fire.