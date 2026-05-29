Authorities issue warningFire breaks out in the Viganello district of Lugano
SDA
29.5.2026 - 14:53
A large fire broke out in a building in the Viganello district of Lugano TI on Friday. The fire in Via Maggio caused heavy smoke and an unpleasant smell, the authorities of the canton of Ticino announced via the Alertswiss warning app.
Keystone-SDA
29.05.2026, 14:53
29.05.2026, 14:54
SDA
The fire department and police are on site. Traffic around the scene of the accident was severely affected, they added.
The population was asked via Alertswiss to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. People should not enter the affected area and drive around it. Neighbors should also be informed.