High property damageFire breaks out in Winterthur's old town - police suspect arson
Dominik Müller
9.2.2026
A fire in an apartment building in the old town of Winterthur caused considerable damage to property late on Sunday evening. No one was injured.
09.02.2026, 09:19
At around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, the Winterthur city police received a report that there was a fire on the first floor of a house on Holderplatz. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, according to a statement.
Three people had to be evacuated because a lot of smoke had developed. The Winterthur city police also evacuated a nearby restaurant as a precautionary measure. The affected building sustained several hundred thousand francs worth of damage.
The police's initial findings point to arson as a possible cause of the fire, and the Zurich cantonal police have taken over the further investigation. Corresponding investigations have been launched.