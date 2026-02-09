The fire department had to respond to a fire in Winterthur on Sunday. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A fire in an apartment building in the old town of Winterthur caused considerable damage to property late on Sunday evening. No one was injured.

Dominik Müller

At around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, the Winterthur city police received a report that there was a fire on the first floor of a house on Holderplatz. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, according to a statement.

Three people had to be evacuated because a lot of smoke had developed. The Winterthur city police also evacuated a nearby restaurant as a precautionary measure. The affected building sustained several hundred thousand francs worth of damage.

The police's initial findings point to arson as a possible cause of the fire, and the Zurich cantonal police have taken over the further investigation. Corresponding investigations have been launched.