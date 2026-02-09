  1. Residential Customers
High property damage Fire breaks out in Winterthur's old town - police suspect arson

Dominik Müller

9.2.2026

The fire department had to respond to a fire in Winterthur on Sunday.
Kantonspolizei Zürich

A fire in an apartment building in the old town of Winterthur caused considerable damage to property late on Sunday evening. No one was injured.

09.02.2026, 09:19

09.02.2026, 09:22

At around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, the Winterthur city police received a report that there was a fire on the first floor of a house on Holderplatz. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, according to a statement.

Three people had to be evacuated because a lot of smoke had developed. The Winterthur city police also evacuated a nearby restaurant as a precautionary measure. The affected building sustained several hundred thousand francs worth of damage.

The police's initial findings point to arson as a possible cause of the fire, and the Zurich cantonal police have taken over the further investigation. Corresponding investigations have been launched.