On Tuesday, the fire chief of Crans-Montana had to undergo a twelve-hour interrogation. KEYSTONE

After almost twelve hours of questioning, the fire chief of Crans-Montana is deeply shaken. The focus is on an inspection from 2018 - and the question of why flammable material in a bar was not objected to. He denies all blame.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fire chief of Crans-Montana, David Vocat, was questioned for almost twelve hours about the fire on January 1 and expressed his shock afterwards.

The focus is on an inspection of the "Le Constellation" bar in 2018, during which no complaints were made about flammable acoustic foam, but for which Vocat sees no responsibility.

He was questioned as a respondent, but could be charged if breaches of duty are found. Show more

David Vocat was questioned for almost twelve hours on Monday. The Crans-Montana fire department commander was questioned from 8.30 in the morning until around 9 pm. Afterwards, he was deeply shocked. "It was really, really hard," he told French-speaking Swiss radio and television(RTS).

He added with emotion in his voice: "For forty days now, I haven't known whether I'm in a dream or a nightmare. And now I'm in a nightmare, and I really hope we can get out of it one day."

Focus on role at Control 2018

Vocat was questioned, among other things, because he was involved in an inspection of the bar "Le Constellation" in 2018. The rooms contained acoustic foam on the ceiling of the basement - the same material that played a role in the fire on January 1.

Why was this foam not complained about at the time?

The commander rejects any responsibility for the material inspection: "When I inspected this building, it was about this firefighting aspect. My job was not to check the materials. That's not my job at all. If it had been my job, I would have checked it, I would have said so."

"That was not my job"

His job is to check the access points for the fire department - but not the general safety of a business. He does regularly undergo further training, for example on new sources of danger such as electric cars or solar panels. "We talk about many things that pose a danger to the emergency services, but not at the level of flammable materials inside buildings."

Appeal to the families

Visibly moved, Vocat also addressed words to the victims and their families: "I hope that all the people who are alive stay alive and are as well as possible. And that a drama like this never happens again. I couldn't bear it anymore."

The fire department commander was questioned as a witness. But one thing is clear: if the prosecutors come to the conclusion that he did not fulfill his duties, he could be charged.

For David Vocat, the situation remains a state of emergency. "I really hope," he says, "that we get out of this one day."