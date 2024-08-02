An explosion occurred in the first floor apartment of this apartment building in Rüttenen SO. One person was subsequently found dead. Kantonspolizei Solothurn

Firefighters from Rüttenen and Solothurn make a gruesome discovery: after an explosion in a residential building, they find a dead person.

Shortly after midnight on Friday morning, an explosion occurred in a residential building in Kirchstrasse in Rüttenen SO.

Rescue workers found a body in an apartment during fire-fighting operations.

The police are investigating and the house is uninhabitable. Show more

On Friday night, emergency services found a dead person in an apartment in Rüttenen SO. An explosion had previously occurred inside.

The identity of the deceased person and the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire were still unknown on Friday morning. The police are looking for witnesses. The explosion was reported at 0.45 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the Solothurn cantonal police.

When the emergency services were called out to Kirchstrasse in Rüttenen, the first floor apartment of the two-storey apartment building was already fully engulfed in flames. Debris was lying around the apartment.

Location of Kirchstrasse in Rüttenen SO. Google Earth

Firefighters from Rüttenen and Solothurn finally found the lifeless person during the extinguishing work, as was reported this morning. The police called in a forensic medicine institute to clarify the identity and cause of death.

Some of the apartments in the affected house are no longer habitable. The municipality is working with those affected to find suitable accommodation. Anyone who can also provide information about the explosion and the fire is asked to report it to the Solothurn cantonal police.

