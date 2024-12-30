A fire broke out in the center of Schaffhausen at Fronwagplatz on Monday night BRK News

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in the center of Schaffhausen at Fronwagplatz on Monday night.

The cause of the fire and the amount of property damage are currently being investigated. Show more

A fire broke out in the center of Schaffhausen on Fronwagplatz on Monday night. The report came in at around 1:30 am. "The Schaffhausen fire department responded immediately and located the source of the fire in the upper area of a densely built-up property", according to a statement.

Due to the dense construction, the operation proved to be particularly challenging. Numerous firefighters were deployed. An aerial ladder was used to monitor the building from above, while breathing apparatus teams fought their way through the interior to the source of the fire.

Heavy smoke development

The fire department opened the ceiling between two floors, located the source of the fire and extinguished it. Because the fire department reacted quickly, the fire was prevented from spreading to the adjoining properties.

The fire caused a lot of smoke, which is why a warning was issued via Alertswiss. "The population was asked to keep windows and doors closed", the press release continues. The emergency services, a paramedic, the police and an expert from the municipal works were also deployed.

No people were injured. The two residents of the affected property made their own way to safety.

The cause of the fire and the amount of property damage are currently being investigated. The apartment and the business premises above it can no longer be used for the time being.