On Monday afternoon, a swimming accident occurred on Zurlinden Island in Aarau. Emergency responders immediately launched a search operation but were only able to recover the 22-year-old man from the Aare River, lifeless.

On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., the cantonal emergency call center received a report that a man had entered the Aare River near Zurlinden Island in Aarau, submerged, and then failed to resurface. A witness had observed the incident and alerted emergency responders, the Aarau Cantonal Police reported on Tuesday.

Accordingly, numerous rescue and emergency personnel immediately began searching for the missing man. They deployed a boat and a drone. With the help of the drone, the missing man was located underwater. However, it was too late to save the 22-year-old. The fire department was only able to recover his lifeless body from the Aare River.

The Aargau Cantonal Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances. The Lenzburg-Aarau District Attorney’s Office has opened an inquiry. There are currently no indications of third-party negligence.