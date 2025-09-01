The woman tried to abseil down using these bed sheets. Schutz und Rettung Zürich

A fire in Altstetten ZH triggered a major operation on Sunday evening. A woman tried to abseil out of the window using bed sheets before the fire department rescued her at the last moment with the turntable ladder.

There was a fire in an apartment in Altstetten on Sunday evening with heavy smoke development.

A woman on the third floor tried to abseil down using bed sheets, but was rescued by the fire department.

Three apartments are currently uninhabitable, no one was injured. Show more

An apartment fire in Zurich's Kreis 9 district caused a dramatic incident on Sunday evening. Shortly after 8 p.m., the police and fire department received several emergency calls: Thick clouds of smoke were visible from afar, and cries for help could also be heard coming from the house in Altstetten. When the first emergency services arrived, flames were already shooting out of the windows on the second floor.

The situation became particularly dicey for a woman on the third floor. The smoke had already spread into her apartment, causing her to panic. At first, she threw a mattress out of the window, apparently to throw herself to safety. Passers-by were able to stop her. Instead, the resident knotted several sheets together and threw them out of the window to rope herself down.

Three apartments uninhabitable

At this moment, the fire department arrived with an aerial ladder, writes Schutz und Rettung Zürich. The emergency services reacted immediately, drove the rescue cage to the window and pulled the woman out of the dangerous situation just in time. She was medically examined but showed no serious injuries and could be released a short time later.

No other residents were in the apartments at the time of the fire. The fire was quickly brought under control, but three apartments are temporarily uninhabitable - one due to the fire itself and two others due to smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still unclear and is being investigated by the police. The professional fire department from Schutz & Rettung Zurich was deployed with several fire engines and two turntable ladders, as well as three ambulances, an emergency doctor and the Zurich city police.