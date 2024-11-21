On Tuesday, shortly before 4 pm, a fire broke out in a detached house on Reiherweg in Grabs SG. The fire department was able to bring the fire under control. The 81-year-old Swiss woman, who was taken to hospital by the emergency services with suspected smoke inhalation, died in the evening. The fire caused property damage of over 200,000 Swiss francs.
A respondent reported heavy smoke coming from a detached house to the St.Gallen Cantonal Emergency Call Center. The 81-year-old resident was evacuated from her house by several people. She had to be taken to hospital by the emergency services with suspected smoke inhalation.
The fire department was able to bring the fire under control. The detached house is currently no longer habitable. In addition to several patrols and specialists from the St.Gallen cantonal police, the relevant fire departments with around 80 members and the rescue service with specialist medical personnel were deployed. On behalf of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St.Gallen, the Forensics Competence Center of the St.Gallen Cantonal Police began investigating the cause of the fire.