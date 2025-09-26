BMW recalls hundreds of thousands of cars. (symbolic image) dpa

BMW is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars worldwide because a problem with the starter could lead to fires in the worst-case scenario. A warning has also been issued in Switzerland.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you BMW is recalling vehicles worldwide because water can enter the starter.

Around 136,500 cars are affected in Germany and almost 195,000 in the USA.

Owners should only park their vehicles outside until they have been repaired. Show more

BMW is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars to garages worldwide to fix a problem with the starter that could lead to a fire in the worst-case scenario. In Germany alone, around 136,500 vehicles are affected, according to the company.

In the USA, a further 195,000 cars are affected. BMW is not giving a worldwide figure. However, it is likely to be significantly higher, as numerous models from the production period from September 2015 to September 2021 are affected - including in Asia and other European countries. Around 9,900 models were also sold in Switzerland.

According to BMW, water can penetrate the starter motor at certain points in the affected vehicles and cause corrosion. It may then no longer be possible to start the engine. It could also lead to a short circuit and consequently to local overheating of the starter. "In the worst-case scenario, this could lead to a vehicle fire."

Only park cars outdoors

According to BMW, this can also occur when the car is parked. Affected customers are therefore "urgently recommended to park their vehicle outdoors and not in the immediate vicinity of buildings until the repair has been carried out".

BMW did not comment on the costs of the recall. As the starter motor has to be replaced and a more powerful battery installed in some cars, these costs are likely to add up.