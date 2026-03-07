A fire broke out in the attic of an apartment building in Madiswil on Friday evening. Kapo Bern

The attic of an apartment building in Madiswil BE caught fire on Friday evening. One person was slightly injured and the apartments are temporarily uninhabitable.

On Friday evening, a fire broke out in the attic of an apartment building on Unterdorfstrasse in Madiswil BE. One person was slightly injured, according to a statement.

The Bern cantonal police received a report of the fire shortly before 11.30 pm. The emergency services were immediately deployed and met the fire department already at the scene. A total of 44 firefighters from Madiswil and ten members of the Langenthal special base were deployed. They were able to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

Three people were in the building when the fire broke out. They were able to get to safety on their own. One person suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to hospital, two others were examined on site due to suspected smoke inhalation.

Both apartments in the house are currently uninhabitable. Accommodation was organized by the municipality and privately for the people affected. Unterdorfstrasse was closed for several hours while the fire was being extinguished.

The Bern cantonal police are investigating.