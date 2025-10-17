According to the Ticino cantonal police, around 20 people had to be evacuated. sda

A fire broke out in a residential building in Massagno TI on Friday night. Around 20 residents had to be evacuated and three ended up in hospital.

Three residents were taken to hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. in an apartment on the second floor, according to the cantonal police on Friday. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.