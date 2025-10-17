  1. Residential Customers
Cause of fire unclear Fire in apartment building in Massagno TI - 3 people in hospital

SDA

17.10.2025 - 09:50

According to the Ticino cantonal police, around 20 people had to be evacuated.
According to the Ticino cantonal police, around 20 people had to be evacuated.
sda

A fire broke out in a residential building in Massagno TI on Friday night. Around 20 residents had to be evacuated and three ended up in hospital.

Keystone-SDA

17.10.2025, 09:50

17.10.2025, 10:17

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Massagno TI on Friday night. Around 20 people had to be evacuated as a precaution.

Three residents were taken to hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. in an apartment on the second floor, according to the cantonal police on Friday. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

