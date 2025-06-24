  1. Residential Customers
Fire disaster in Hindelbank BE Fire in apartment building kills over 100 animals

SDA

24.6.2025 - 20:19

For safety reasons, the power line near the burning house was switched off while the fire was being extinguished.
Bild: Keystone

Over 100 rabbits and birds died in a house fire in Hindelbank BE. They were in a shelter in front of a residential building. There were no injuries.

Keystone-SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An apartment building caught fire in Hindelbank BE.
  • In front of the house was a shelter with more than 100 small animals. This also caught fire.
  • The animals could only be rescued dead.
  • The house was badly damaged and can no longer be inhabited. No one was injured in the fire.
Over 100 rabbits and birds died in a fire in Hindelbank BE. The apartment building in front of which the shelter with the animals was located was badly damaged. No people were injured.

According to the Emmental cantonal governor's office, the fire broke out in the shelter early on Tuesday afternoon. When the fire department arrived on the scene, the flames had already spread to the house.

Animals could only be rescued dead

The residents of the house were able to leave the building and get to safety. However, there was no rescue for the small animals in the shelter. According to the press release, they could only be rescued dead.

The fire department was able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it. The apartment building was badly damaged and is currently no longer habitable. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

