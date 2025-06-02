The orange circle marks the area affected by the smoke. Alertswiss

A fire in an industrial area in Weinfelden TG has resulted in heavy smoke. The canton recommends avoiding the area.

Dominik Müller

A fire has broken out in an industrial area in Weinfelden TG. The canton of Thurgau has issued a warning via the Alertswiss warning app about heavy smoke and a strong, unpleasant odor.

The authorities recommend avoiding the affected area and driving around a wide area. "Close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems," it continues.

The Thurgau cantonal police confirmed an operation at the request of blue News. More detailed information will follow shortly.