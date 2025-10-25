  1. Residential Customers
Smoke inhalation and burns Fire in prison cell in Lenzburg - inmate in hospital

Lea Oetiker

25.10.2025

The Aargau cantonal police have now launched an investigation.
sda

A fire broke out in the prison in Lenzburg on Friday evening. One inmate had to be taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

25.10.2025, 08:42

25.10.2025, 08:45

A fire broke out in a cell at Lenzburg Central Prison on Friday evening. A 25-year-old inmate was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, the fire broke out in a single cell shortly after 6 pm on Friday. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Other prisoners who complained of breathing difficulties were given medical treatment on site. The affected cell was heavily sooted.

It is still unclear how the fire started. The Aargau cantonal police have launched an investigation.