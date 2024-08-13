A senior citizen died in the fire at this residential building. Tele M1

A 94-year-old woman died this morning in a fire at a residential building in Strengelbach AG. Other residents of the house had tried to save the woman, but their help came too late, it was reported.

A second person related to the deceased, who was also on the upper floors of the house, was taken to hospital for a check-up, said a spokeswoman for the Aargau cantonal police in an interview with the regional broadcaster "Tele M1".

Three other people who were in the lower part of the house were unharmed, as the cantonal police reported at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. They escaped "with a big scare". Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.

