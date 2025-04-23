The fire department was deployed with a large contingent. BRK News

A fire broke out in Frauenfeld TG on Tuesday. The fire department deployed a large number of firefighters.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Stadtgarten retirement and nursing home in Frauenfeld TG.

Shortly after 1.30 p.m., the cantonal emergency call center received a report that a fire had broken out in the kitchen of the retirement home on Stadtgartenweg. An industrial washing machine - specifically a dishwasher - had caught fire.

The Frauenfeld fire department quickly deployed a large team. In total, around 50 members of the fire department, the rescue service with a first-aid officer and three patrols from the Thurgau cantonal police were deployed. Due to the initially unclear situation, it could not be ruled out that the entire home would have to be evacuated.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Around half a dozen people were examined by the emergency services for possible smoke inhalation as a precautionary measure - no one was injured. Ultimately, no evacuation was necessary.

According to initial findings by the Thurgau cantonal police, a technical defect is the main cause of the fire. The damage to property is estimated at several tens of thousands of francs.