A fire in a retirement home in Thurgau left one woman seriously injured on Tuesday. BRK News

A room fire broke out in a property for assisted living in Arbon TG on Tuesday. An 85-year-old resident was seriously injured and had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.

Dominik Müller

On Tuesday morning, shortly after 9 a.m., the cantonal emergency call center in Frauenfeld received a report of a fire in Arbon TG: There was a fire in a room in a property offering assisted living for the elderly.

The police and fire department were quickly on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire, as a police spokesperson told BRK News.

An 85-year-old resident was seriously injured in the incident. She had to be flown to hospital by a German Air Rescue helicopter.

The cause of the fire is still unclear and is being investigated by specialists from the Thurgau cantonal police. No other people had to be evacuated from the property.