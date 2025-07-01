Tagelswangen ZH: Farmhouse on fire - fire departments prevent encroachment on neighboring buildings. BRK News

A major fire destroyed an old farmhouse in Tagelswangen on Monday evening. No one was injured - the cause is still unclear.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you An old farmhouse in Tagelswangen burned down completely on Monday evening.

The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unclear and the police have begun an investigation. Show more

An old farmhouse in Tagelswangen ZH burned down completely on Monday evening. According to the Zurich cantonal police, the emergency call center received a report of the fire on Zürcherstrasse shortly after 9 pm. When the first emergency services arrived, the building was already fully engulfed in flames.

The Illnau-Effretikon/Lindau fire department was supported in the extinguishing work by several regional forces, including Schutz & Intervention Winterthur, the Volketswil fire department and Schutz & Rettung Zürich. Together, they prevented the flames from spreading to an adjacent building. However, the farmhouse itself could no longer be saved and was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

At the time the fire broke out, one person was inside the house. They were able to get to safety in time. No one was injured. The Winterthur rescue service was on site as a precautionary measure to provide medical assistance to the firefighters.

The Zurich cantonal police began investigating the cause of the fire during the night. Traces were secured and initial interviews were conducted. The cause of the fire is currently unclear. After the extinguishing work was completed, parts of the building that were in danger of collapsing had to be removed to allow the investigators safe access.

Due to the heavy smoke development, the population was warned via the Alertswiss app. The police advised people to keep windows and doors closed and to switch off ventilation systems. The warning was lifted again at around 11 pm. The amount of damage is not yet known, but is likely to be considerable.