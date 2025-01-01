  1. Residential Customers
Heavy smoke development Fire in underground parking garage in Neuhausen SH - close windows and doors

Philipp Dahm

1.1.2025

An underground parking garage is on fire in Neuhausen - the cantonal police are on site.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

An underground parking garage is on fire in Neuhausen in the canton of Schaffhausen: the cantonal police call out to close the windows and doors.

01.01.2025, 21:49

01.01.2025, 21:50

Fire at Zentralstrasse 57 in Neuhausen: The fire in an underground parking garage is causing heavy smoke. The cantonal police request that windows and doors be closed. Ventilation and air conditioning systems should be switched off. The area should be avoided.

