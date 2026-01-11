Hohlstrasse is closed due to a fire in a high-rise building on January 11, 2026.
Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse
Thick, black clouds of smoke drift over Zurich-Altstetten: A fire has broken out in an apartment in Hohlstrasse, but was quickly extinguished.
Fire in one of the top apartments of a high-rise building in Zurich's Hohlstrasse: the fire department has already extinguished the fire in Altstetten.
Thanks to the rapid intervention, only this one apartment remained affected - one person was taken to hospital for clarification, as blue News learned at the scene.
Hohlstrasse was closed for a short time, which also affected bus route 31. However, traffic has been reopened.