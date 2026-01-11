Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse Hohlstrasse is closed due to a fire in a high-rise building on January 11, 2026. Image: blue News Image: blue News Image: blue News Image: blue News Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse Hohlstrasse is closed due to a fire in a high-rise building on January 11, 2026. Image: blue News Image: blue News Image: blue News Image: blue News

Thick, black clouds of smoke drift over Zurich-Altstetten: A fire has broken out in an apartment in Hohlstrasse, but was quickly extinguished.

Philipp Dahm

Fire in one of the top apartments of a high-rise building in Zurich's Hohlstrasse: the fire department has already extinguished the fire in Altstetten.

Thanks to the rapid intervention, only this one apartment remained affected - one person was taken to hospital for clarification, as blue News learned at the scene.

Hohlstrasse was closed for a short time, which also affected bus route 31. However, traffic has been reopened.