  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fire in Altstetten Fire in Zurich high-rise building - one person in hospital

Philipp Dahm

11.1.2026

Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse
Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse. Hohlstrasse is closed due to a fire in a high-rise building on January 11, 2026.

Hohlstrasse is closed due to a fire in a high-rise building on January 11, 2026.

Image: blue News

Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse

Image: blue News

Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse

Image: blue News

Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse

Image: blue News

Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse
Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse. Hohlstrasse is closed due to a fire in a high-rise building on January 11, 2026.

Hohlstrasse is closed due to a fire in a high-rise building on January 11, 2026.

Image: blue News

Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse

Image: blue News

Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse

Image: blue News

Fire in Zurich's Hohlstrasse

Image: blue News

Thick, black clouds of smoke drift over Zurich-Altstetten: A fire has broken out in an apartment in Hohlstrasse, but was quickly extinguished.

11.01.2026, 10:23

11.01.2026, 11:44

Fire in one of the top apartments of a high-rise building in Zurich's Hohlstrasse: the fire department has already extinguished the fire in Altstetten.

Thanks to the rapid intervention, only this one apartment remained affected - one person was taken to hospital for clarification, as blue News learned at the scene.

Hohlstrasse was closed for a short time, which also affected bus route 31. However, traffic has been reopened.