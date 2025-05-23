The emergency services were called out to a hotel fire in Zurich on Friday afternoon. blue News Leserreporterin

A hotel fire broke out in Zurich on Friday. Several people were injured. The cause is now clear.

Dominik Müller

There was a fire at the Ibis Hotel in Zurich's Kreis 5 district on Friday. According to Zurich Protection and Rescue, several people were injured.

One person was seriously injured and had to be hospitalized by paramedics with burns. Four other patients suffered from smoke inhalation and also had to be taken to hospital. Two other people received initial medical treatment from the emergency services but were released on site.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 pm. The fire department, paramedics and police responded. The fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is now clear: the flames were caused by a hotel guest who had been barbecuing in the bathroom. This is reported by "Tele Züri". The fire started in a bathroom on the fourth floor of the building. The guest apparently wanted to cook with a small portable barbecue, it is said.