The emergency services were called out to a hotel fire in Zurich on Friday afternoon. blue News Leserreporterin

A hotel fire broke out in Zurich on Friday. Several people were injured.

Dominik Müller

There was a fire at the Ibis Hotel in Zurich's Kreis 5 district on Friday, as reported by "20 Minuten". According to Schutz und Rettung Zürich, several people were injured.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 pm. The fire department, paramedics and police were deployed. According to the report, the fire has now been extinguished, but there is still a lot of smoke.

Several people had to be rescued from the building with suspected smoke inhalation. No further information is known at this time.