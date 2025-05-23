  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Background unclear Fire in Zurich hotel - several people evacuated

Dominik Müller

23.5.2025

The emergency services were called out to a hotel fire in Zurich on Friday afternoon.
The emergency services were called out to a hotel fire in Zurich on Friday afternoon.
blue News Leserreporterin

A hotel fire broke out in Zurich on Friday. Several people were injured.

23.05.2025, 17:15

There was a fire at the Ibis Hotel in Zurich's Kreis 5 district on Friday, as reported by "20 Minuten". According to Schutz und Rettung Zürich, several people were injured.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 pm. The fire department, paramedics and police were deployed. According to the report, the fire has now been extinguished, but there is still a lot of smoke.

Several people had to be rescued from the building with suspected smoke inhalation. No further information is known at this time.