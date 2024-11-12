The Jungfrau Railway comes to a standstill on Tuesday. sda

On Tuesday morning, an emergency power generator on the Eiger Glacier in Lauterbrunnen caught fire. Jungfrau Railway operations have been suspended.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday morning, an emergency power generator caught fire on the Eiger Glacier in Lauterbrunnen.

Jungfrau Railway operations are suspended.

On Tuesday, 12 November 2024, shortly after 6.00 a.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report that an emergency power generator on the Eiger Glacier (municipality of Lauterbrunnen) had caught fire.

When the emergency services arrived on site, the generator was already fully engulfed in flames. Members of the Grindelwald, Lauterbrunnen and Wengen fire departments, as well as the Jungfrau Railways company fire department and the special railroad fire department were able to bring the fire under control.

The extinguishing work is still ongoing. A replacement of the valley fire departments was organized later. Following the extinguishing work, a fire watch was set up. No persons were injured. An ambulance team was deployed as a precautionary measure.

The rail link to the Jungfraujoch will remain closed all day on Tuesday.

The Bern cantonal police have started an investigation into the cause of the fire and the amount of property damage.