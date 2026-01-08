Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, which claimed 40 lives, fire safety inspections in Valais have come under the spotlight. It is now becoming clear that it was not only the establishment in question that remained uninspected for years - in numerous municipalities, inspections are carried out irregularly or not at all.

In Crans-Montana, the restaurant "Le Constellation" went without the legally required annual fire safety inspections from 2020 to 2025, according to the authorities.

Research shows that many other municipalities in Valais are also failing to comply with the inspection intervals, mostly due to a lack of human resources.

The canton and municipalities are now discussing reforms such as regional security services or cantonal building insurance.

The devastating fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana not only triggered a criminal investigation, but also a fundamental debate about fire safety in Valais. The "Le Constellation" restaurant in question was last inspected in 2019 - even though the law stipulates annual fire safety inspections.

The municipality of Crans-Montana later admitted that a total of six prescribed inspections were not carried out between 2020 and 2025. Municipal president Nicolas Féraud denied accusations of favoritism or closeness between the authorities and operators to the media, but could not conclusively explain the omissions.

Mourning in Crans-Montana: sea of flowers and candles for victims of the New Year's Eve fire Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dpa

As the "Walliser Bote" reports, Crans-Montana is not an exceptional case. In several Valais municipalities, public businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels are not inspected at the legally required intervals.

Lack of resources in many places

The municipality of Crans-Montana itself provided a particularly clear example: in 2025, only 40 of 128 establishments subject to inspection were actually inspected - less than a third.

Operators of other establishments confirmed to the "Walliser Bote" that they had been checked occasionally, but by no means annually. In principle, the situation is clearly regulated: Public buildings in Valais must be inspected annually by the fire police.

The municipalities are responsible for this. However, according to several municipal presidents, this is precisely where the problem lies. As Romy Biner-Hauser, mayor of Zermatt, explained to SRF this week, there is simply a lack of human resources in many places.

In some municipalities, only a single specialist is responsible for hundreds of businesses. The Walliser Bote quotes several municipalities that openly admit that they are unable to fully comply with the legal requirements.

Smaller municipalities rely on external experts

The research shows a very mixed picture. While municipalities such as Visp and Naters say they largely comply with the controls, others openly report backlogs.

In the municipality of Val de Bagnes, for example, which also includes Verbier, there are several safety officers on duty, according to the Walliser Bote - but the legal intervals cannot be adhered to as the number of businesses is too high.

Smaller municipalities, on the other hand, rely on external specialists or prioritize inspections according to risk. A comprehensive, annual inspection is "simply not feasible" for financial and personnel reasons, as the mayor of Fiesch told the Valais Messenger.

Valais State Council wants to review legislation

One particular feature makes the situation even worse: Valais is one of the few cantons without compulsory cantonal building insurance. In other cantons, insurance companies often carry out regular inspections - in Valais, this additional pressure is lacking.

After Crans-Montana, several politicians therefore once again brought up the introduction of cantonal building insurance. A corresponding proposal is currently pending in the Grand Council, as reported by Le Nouvelliste.

The Valais State Council has announced that it will review the fire protection legislation. Security Director Stéphane Ganzer told "Le Nouvelliste" that the events in Crans-Montana would be taken into account in the ongoing reform deliberations.

Among other things, regional mergers of security services and greater support for the municipalities from the canton are being discussed.