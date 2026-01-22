Many injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana. Kantonspolizei Wallis/dpa

Two 16-year-old victims of the fire tragedy in Crans-Montana have awoken from an induced coma. With the help of modern technology, they are communicating with their families - a cautious step back to life.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two 16-year-old victims of the Crans-Montana fire tragedy have awoken from an induced coma in Milan's Niguarda Hospital and can breathe on their own again.

Although they are still unable to speak, the young people communicate with family and friends using special computer technology.

Classmates in Italy are giving a sign of hope by deliberately keeping the injured youngsters' seats free. Show more

These are touching scenes, as reported by the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera". In the Niguarda Hospital in Milan, two fire victims of the tragedy in Crans Montana have awoken from an induced coma.

The two 16-year-olds are still bandaged but can breathe on their own. Even though they are not yet able to speak again, they are taking small steps back to life. With the help of computer technology, they are even able to communicate with family and friends.

"There is this incredible tool that allows us to communicate," explains health consultant Guido Bertolaso. Despite having bandaged hands, patients can touch symbols on a screen to express their feelings and thoughts. They can also watch video messages.

The symbol for happiness

Contact with the family is very reassuring and crucial for recovery. One of the 16-year-olds showed the symbols for fear, worry and pain when his mother asked him what he was feeling. "But then the symbol for happiness appeared and he clicked on it," Bertolsa reports in the Corriere della Sera. "I was very touched."

Even though the treatment of the fire victims will take several weeks or months, the victims can rely on the solidarity of their schoolmates and friends. For example, the students in a class at a Roman high school, where four victims were studying, were asked to remove the desks of their absent classmates.

But the pupils resolutely refused: they wanted to send out a sign of hope - hope that their friends would soon return.