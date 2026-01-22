  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Touching scenes in Milan Fire victim wakes up in hospital: "Then he clicked on luck"

Andreas Fischer

22.1.2026

Many injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana.
Many injured people were taken to hospitals by ambulance on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana.
Kantonspolizei Wallis/dpa

Two 16-year-old victims of the fire tragedy in Crans-Montana have awoken from an induced coma. With the help of modern technology, they are communicating with their families - a cautious step back to life.

22.01.2026, 20:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two 16-year-old victims of the Crans-Montana fire tragedy have awoken from an induced coma in Milan's Niguarda Hospital and can breathe on their own again.
  • Although they are still unable to speak, the young people communicate with family and friends using special computer technology.
  • Classmates in Italy are giving a sign of hope by deliberately keeping the injured youngsters' seats free.
Show more

These are touching scenes, as reported by the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera". In the Niguarda Hospital in Milan, two fire victims of the tragedy in Crans Montana have awoken from an induced coma.

"Most of them will overcome their trauma"Psychologist describes the consequences of the Crans-Montana fire disaster

The two 16-year-olds are still bandaged but can breathe on their own. Even though they are not yet able to speak again, they are taking small steps back to life. With the help of computer technology, they are even able to communicate with family and friends.

New details revealed. This is how dubious the investigation into the tragedy in Crans-Montana really is

New details revealedThis is how dubious the investigation into the tragedy in Crans-Montana really is

"There is this incredible tool that allows us to communicate," explains health consultant Guido Bertolaso. Despite having bandaged hands, patients can touch symbols on a screen to express their feelings and thoughts. They can also watch video messages.

The symbol for happiness

Contact with the family is very reassuring and crucial for recovery. One of the 16-year-olds showed the symbols for fear, worry and pain when his mother asked him what he was feeling. "But then the symbol for happiness appeared and he clicked on it," Bertolsa reports in the Corriere della Sera. "I was very touched."

"Deeply shocked"Lawyer for Cyane P. (24) makes serious accusations against bar operator Moretti

Even though the treatment of the fire victims will take several weeks or months, the victims can rely on the solidarity of their schoolmates and friends. For example, the students in a class at a Roman high school, where four victims were studying, were asked to remove the desks of their absent classmates.

But the pupils resolutely refused: they wanted to send out a sign of hope - hope that their friends would soon return.

Tragedy in Crans-Montana

No

No "morning silence"This is how SRF really reported on Crans-Montana - but they still put up with the criticism

Tragedy in Crans-Montana VS. All 116 injured identified - 83 are still in hospital

Tragedy in Crans-Montana VSAll 116 injured identified - 83 are still in hospital

Fire disaster. Crans-Montana: authorities informed about violations in bar since 2018

Fire disasterCrans-Montana: authorities informed about violations in bar since 2018